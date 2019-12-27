Buster W. Osborne "Paw Paw"

Buster Wayne "Paw Paw" Osborne, 67, of Drytown Road, Holtwood, PA went to be with his Lord and his Little Angel, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Vicki L. Davis Osborne. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Riley and Emmer L. Thomas Osborne.
Buster retired from Buck Company in June of 2019 where he was employed as a molder for 47 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending public auctions, spending time with his family, and spoiling his grandchildren.
Surviving beside his wife Vicki are 4 children, Joseph W. (Christy) Osborne of Quarryville, Christopher W. (April) Osborne of Quarryville, Eric W. (Lauren) Osborne of Holtwood, Vicki L. Osborne and fiancée Brandon Leed of Holtwood; 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a brother Ronald (Denise) Osborne of Manheim. He was preceded in death by his Little Angel.
Funeral services will be held at Rawlinsville Mennonite Church, 838 Susquehannock Drive, Holtwood, PA on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00AM with Pastor Paul Hess officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Buster's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
