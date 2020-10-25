Burnell "Burnie" Eric Cochran, 53, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home. He was born in Ephrata to Burnell Ivan and Clara (Andreadis) Cochran. He was of Lutheran faith.
Burnie was a sales consultant for Star Transporters. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1985. He enjoyed auto racing in an IMSA road racing series for GM from 1986 to 2000 and he continued to follow the series throughout his life. He was an avid football fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers and lived life to the fullest!
In addition to his father, Burnie is survived by two cousins, Molly Logothesis of California and O'Brian "Mac" Wiest of Myerstown. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Martin and John and Betty Andreadis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 pm, at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Avenue, Millersville, with Rev. Hector Firoglanis officiating.
