Burhl E. King, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. Born in Greenwich, OH he was the son of the late Charlene (Watson) and Darwin King. He was the beloved husband to Janet (Ropp) King, with whom he celebrated over 66 years of marriage.
Burhl was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church. Prior to retirement he owned and operated King's Cabinet Shop, specializing in kitchen cabinets. Burhl was a talented photographer. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and enjoyed traveling throughout the US with them.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Teresa E. Long wife of Ray of Malvern, PA and Brenda L. Vaught wife of Wiley of N. Fort Myers, FL; 2 grandchildren: Matthew D. Long and Karen E. Maddox; 3 great-grandchildren Arianna Long, Carl Long, and Elizabeth (Lily) Maddox, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Clair King and stepsisters, Ruth King and Dora Winter.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, June 15,2022 at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA 17602 . Family and friends will be received from 2 PM to 3 PM, prior to the service. Interment will be private at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
