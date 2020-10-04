Bulah O. Dougherty, 87, of Woodcrest Villa, formerly of Landisville, passed away on October 1, 2020 at Penn Medicine LGH. She was the wife of the late Kenneth H. "Doc" Dougherty with whom she was married 56 years until his death in 2009. Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James and Berdie Oliver.
A graduate of Solanco High School and Lancaster Bible College, she was employed as a secretary for various companies including UGI where she met her future husband, Penn Mutual Insurance Company, and the Church of God of Landisville.
Bulah was an active and devoted member of the Church of God in Landisville, serving in many capacities and committees including the Bible Quiz Team. Alongside her late husband Doc, she enjoyed traveling which included touring all 50 states, the Holy Lands, Europe and Iceland, as well as cruising the islands. She also liked to bowl.
She is survived by her sons, Randall Dougherty; Richard Dougherty; grandsons, Eric, Justin (Bethany), Trevor, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Carson; sisters, Shirley Ackerman and Louise, wife of Hanson Poole. Her siblings Billie Oliver and Lucille Slaymaker preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held from the Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church St., Landisville, PA 17538 on Tuesday, OCTOBER 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Bistline, officiating. Interment will be private in Landisville Mennonite Cemetery prior to the service. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of God of Landisville or to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 247 Main St., Landisville, PA. www.clydekraft.com