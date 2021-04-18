Buelah S. Martin, 94, a resident of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, passed away at the home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
She was married 74 years to Walter S. Martin. Born in Intercourse, she was the daughter of the late Christ and Anna Fisher Smoker.
Buelah had been at waitress at Plain and Fancy Farms for 25 years. She was a member of the Sandy Hill Community Church. Her interests included crafts, punched tin, making quilts for her children, traveling to the New England states and Myrtle Beach, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Grace Martin of DE; three sons, Richard husband of Karen Martin of New Holland, Barry husband of Lee Kettke-Martin of Lancaster, and Chris husband of Louise Martin of OH; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Alma wife of Clair Groff of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Joe Irish and five siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Spot Village for the wonderful care they provided to Buelah over the last years.
Interment was private and held at the convenience of the family in the Sandy Hill Community Church Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Buelah's memory may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.