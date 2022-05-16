Bryson W. Neely, 28, of York, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was the son of Brian J. and Coleen M. (Harnish) Neely of Conestoga.
Bryson graduated from Penn Manor High School in 2012 and received his Associate's degree in Collision Repair from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in 2014. He was a talented painter and enjoyed customizing anything from motorcycles, cars, and helmets. As an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and hosting bonfires with loved ones. His friends and family will remember him as the life of the party. He was also a talented cook and loved revising recipes with his dad.
Along with his parents, Bryson is survived by his three siblings, Carenna, Brent and Joetta Neely.
A Memorial Gathering and time of visitation will take place from 6 8 PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. A Time of Sharing will begin at 7:30 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »