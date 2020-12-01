Bryan W. Burkholder, 62, of Manheim, died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ray D. and June F. Ditzler Burkholder. For over 45 years Bryan worked as an independent truck driver. He attended Grace Church of Lititz, and volunteered at Camp Conquest, in Denver. His interests included: attending public sales, going to Tractor Pull Events especially at the Buck Motorsports Park, Lancaster, and going on cruises. A humble servant with a very generous heart, Bryan quietly helped folks throughout his life who were in need of food and basic needs for their families.
Surviving are two brothers: Garry D. husband of Katherine A. Burkholder, Rodney D. husband of Sharon K. Burkholder all of Lititz, two sisters: Sadie A. wife of Eric Summy of Lititz, Emma J. Burkholder of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death is a daughter, Rinada Lynn Mohler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bryan's Graveside Service at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Sun Hill Road, Manheim, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Bryan's memory to: Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, PA 17517. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com