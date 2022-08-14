Bryan Kelly Yingst, 55, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on August 5, 2022. Born in Augsburg, Germany on April 27, 1967, he was the son of the late Bryan C. Yingst and Julie Yingst. He was the fianc of Dawn Hershock.
Bryan Kelly graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1984. He received certification from Delaware Tech and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. He worked at Amerimax since October 2000. He was a member of the Lancaster SDA Church where he loved playing guitar on the Praise and Worship team. Bryan Kelly loved his country and the great outdoors. He loved riding his Harley Davidson. He also loved music and attending concerts. Bryan Kelly was a devoted family man. He rarely missed a family gathering, holiday, birthday party, or event. He was proud of his family and the closeness they shared. Life will never be the same without him, and we look forward to being reunited with him when Christ returns.
Bryan Kelly is survived by his fiance, Dawn Hershock, his step-daughter, Carrie Cadavid and her children, Eliana and Azaiah, who lovingly called him Poppy. He is also survived by his mother, Julie Yingst, his siblings Stacy Whitacre (Wayne), Wendy Eavenson (Scott), Brady Yingst (Jill), and 14 nieces and nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 20, at 4:00 pm at Lancaster SDA Church, 151 City Mill Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Amedisys Hospice of Lancaster, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
