Bryan C. Martin, 53, passed away on July 23, 2022 at home, with his family by his side, after a one-year battle with brain cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Carol L. Hoffmann Martin and the late Rodman "Rod" C. Martin.
He was a graduate of Manheim Township High School, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, and YTI in York. He worked for Nolt's Auto Parts in Ephrata/Lancaster at the time of his illness. He had also worked for Horning Dodge, New Holland, and Bosch Security Systems, Lancaster.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Kimberly J. Reynolds, companion of Philip Jedrzejek, his brother, Douglas R. Martin, both of Lancaster, his nephew, Ethan M. Reynolds, Leola.
Bryan was a Ford Mustang enthusiast and has owned and restored several Saleen Mustangs that he enjoyed taking to local car shows. He was well known in the car community for his extensive knowledge of Saleen Mustangs and was often looked to for information and advice.
The family would like to thank everyone who took part in his care, including Lancaster General Hospital, the Anne Barshinger Cancer Center, and Hospice and Community Care.
Funeral services will be held from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 12 PM with interment following in Cedar Grove Presbyterian Cemetery, East Earl. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM, and from 11 AM to 12 PM on Friday, all at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, to help fund research for a cure. Furman's Leola