Bruno Schmalhofer, 91, passed away at St. Anne’s Retirement Community on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was married for 47 wonderful years to the late E. Louise (Darrenkamp) Schmalhofer who died in 1999.
He was born in Pocking, Bavaria, Germany to the late Josef and Maria (Degenhart) Schmalhofer, came to the United States in 1951, and became a naturalized citizen in 1954 while serving in the U.S. Army. Bruno served during the Korean war as a PFC(T) with the 647th Quartermasters Company and was honorably discharged.
Bruno worked for Armstrong World Industries at the flooring plant for 35 years, retiring as a mechanical department supervisor.
A faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bruno served on Parish Council, spent 12 years as co-chair of the annual Lenten Appeal, and was an active volunteer. Bruno was a 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus with Council #867, and a member of Lancaster Liederkranz.
Bruno’s surviving family include his 11 children: Elizabeth S., wife of George D. Dete of Carlisle, Bruno S. Schmalhofer, husband of Sylvia L. of Lancaster, Joseph J. Schmalhofer, husband of B. Beverly of Elizabethtown, Gregory R. Schmalhofer, husband of Brenda K. of Lancaster, Christine M. Schmalhofer of Lancaster, Andrew P. Schmalhofer, husband of Jennifer of Washington Boro, Heidi S. wife of Joel P. Harnish of Lancaster, Theresa A. wife of Brent O. Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Kevin F. Schmalhofer, husband of Tina R. of Leola, John J. Schmalhofer, husband of Patsy D. of Montoursville, and Kyle E. Schmalhofer, husband of Rachel K. of Mount Gretna; 25 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and his brother Andreas Schmalhofer, husband of Inge of Pocking, Germany.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bruno was preceded in death by 8 siblings: Mary Jakob (Ludwig), Zensi Spreitzer (Hans), Josef Schmalhofer, Alois Schmalhofer (Anni), Rosie Warta (Franz), Therese Danninger (Rupert), Irmie Knon (Willi), and Hans Schmalhofer (Ruth).
Bruno lived his life as a model for his children and the most important lessons were how he loved his wife, loved his children and grandchildren, loved his faith, and worked hard; these were his greatest accomplishments.
A public viewing will take place on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Masks are preferred to be worn.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and Final Commendation and Farewell in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery will be private. A recording of the Mass will be available online after 1:00 PM Tuesday at http://stmaryslancaster.org/
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 or to St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512.
