Bruce Wayne Greiner, Sr., 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Rose City Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Lancaster to the late Elam Ross Hershey and Margaret Ruth (Geiter) Greiner, and raised by his mother and adopted by her husband William N. Greiner, Sr.
He was known as “Tex” as a teenager because he wore a cowboy hat.
Bruce marked 61 years of marriage with his wife Georgia Faith (Schlater) Greiner. He was an ice cream and milk deliveryman for Penn Dairies for over 40 years, and then drove cars for Manheim Auto Auction from 2002 to 2016.
He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Bruce was also a member of Riverside Camping Association. He loved camping and touring with his family, having enjoyed two fishing trips to Canada with his son and grandson. Bruce also enjoyed doing yardwork, bowling at Leisure Lanes, and he visited many NASCAR tracks. He was a quiet and laid-back man.
In addition to his loving wife Georgia, Bruce is survived by their son, Bruce W. Greiner, Jr. and his wife Lynn (Kilheffer) of Landisville, and their son Kyle R. Greiner of Lancaster, as well as his sister-in-law Jane Greiner of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Jean Marie Greiner, William N. Greiner, Jr., Richard Albert Greiner, and Barbara Jane Wise.
Private inurnment will take place in the Memorial Garden of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
