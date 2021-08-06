Bruce W. Wenger, 70, of Lancaster, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 1, 2021 following a 20 year illness. He was married 48 years to Deborah K. Sellers Wenger. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ralph B. and Marian R. Witmer Wenger.
Bruce had been employed for many years as a LP Gas home delivery driver with Ferrellgas. He had also operated a Christmas tree farm in Potter County for many years. Bruce attended Calvary Church in Lancaster. He enjoyed hunting, working in his yard, gardening and spending time at their cabin in Potter County.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, Neal M. husband of Shelley M. (Bush) Wenger of Glen Rock; a daughter, Dawn R. wife of Brian G. Hornberger of Millville, PA; two grandsons, Cody and Evan Wenger; and three brothers, Barry L. husband of Janice (Martin) Wenger of Willow Street, Buckie L. Wenger of Lancaster, and Brian R. husband of Mary (Stoltzfus) Wenger of Gillett.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to Calvary Church.