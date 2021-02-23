Bruce W. McCloud, Sr., of Lancaster departed this life on February 10, 2021 at the age of 65. Bruce was born February 1, 1956 in Darby, Pennsylvania.
A graduate of Darby Township High School. Following high school, he attended Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, where he served as quarterback on the college team. Bruce became employed at Foamix and then at RR Donnelley, he was currently employed at Golden Corral, Lancaster.
Bruce is survived by his mother, Juriel Shelton; his sister; his sons, Dwayne, Aaron, Tony, and Bruce, Jr., and his daughter, Destiny. He is also survived by his Aunt Dorothy and his Uncle Albert, and his grandchildren.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bruce's funeral services on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA with Pastor John Knight officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 to 11 AM. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Lancaster & Conestoga
A living tribute »