Bruce Spiegelberg passed away from the ravages of Parkinson's disease on March 24, 2021. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 20, 1935. He died at the age of 85, having lived in Mount Nebo, PA for over 50 years.
He grew up in Brooklyn, training in his youth at various gymnastics clubs, and began attending Brooklyn College. But his studies were interrupted when he was drafted and became a soldier during the Korean War. Returning a veteran, he resumed his studies and met and married his wife, Barbara.
Bruce was a lifelong teacher, first teaching English Literature and Logic and then lecturing students to prepare them for the standardized entrance tests for Business Management, Law, and Medical School. In his retirement, he found joy in teaching trainees weightlifting at his own gym. His students benefited from his wit, intelligence, kindness, and rich, deep knowledge of a wonderful diversity of topics that he wove together in his lectures and discussions.
He is mourned in his passing by his wife Barbara, two sons, Bill and Thomas, grandchildren and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend an outdoor interment service for Bruce in Penn Hill Friends Burial Ground, 2239 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, PA on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »