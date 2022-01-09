Bruce R. Meiskey, age 66, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Akron, PA, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021. He was born and raised in Ephrata, PA and was the son of the late Ruth and Ray Meiskey. Bruce graduated from Ephrata HS in 1973, where he played football, baseball and wrestled.
He played softball for many years for Summers Trucking and Udder Choice teams. Bruce enjoyed deer hunting in the fall and loved playing cards with his friends. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan along with being a Penn State Football fan. And after moving to Wilmington, he became a member of Minquas Fire Company where he enjoyed playing cards.
His wife of 29 years, Deborah died in 2007. Bruce is survived by his daughter, Ranae Johnson (Brandon); 4 sisters, Beverly Reed (Michael), Brenda Meckley (Randy), Barbara Bucher (Clete) and Bernice Brubaker (Jay) and a large extended family. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jack.
The family will plan a Celebration of Life in the future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Season’s Hospice, www.seasonsfoundation.org/donate/
