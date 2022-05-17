Bruce R. Berg

Bruce Robert Berg, 58, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Friday, May 13, 2022. Born in Frackville, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Lois M. (Evans) Berg.
Bruce graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Albright College in 1985. He achieved his CPA designation in 1989. Bruce worked for Wickersham Construction for more than 20 years where he was the Chief Financial Officer. In 2014 Bruce was a finalist for Central Penn Business Journal's Financial Executive of the Year for Private Company (revenue over $25 million).
Bruce was a Christian man with a deep faith in God. He was a sports fanatic and enjoyed playing golf, watching the Phillies, Steelers, and Flyers and was a huge fan of Duke basketball. Bruce was an Eagle scout who spent 35 years involved in the scouting program from cub scout to assistant scout master. He was also a member of the Construction and Financial Management Association, Commercial Travelers Association, and the Frackville Elks.
Bruce is survived by his sister, Lori K. Miller, wife of Jay, of Lancaster. He also leaves behind 2 cats who will miss him greatly.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the Eagle Scouts from Troop 268 who he helped to mentor. You stepped up to help Bruce during his greatest time of need you will not be forgotten. Bruce was so proud of you.
A viewing will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Edward's Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Funeral Services for Bruce will be held at 10 AM, Friday, May 20, 2022, at the church, with the Rev. Dr. Richard C. Bauer as officiant. A viewing will be held at the church from 9 AM until the time of service. Bruce will be laid to rest next to his parents at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to the Boy Scouts Pennsylvania Dutch Council, 630 Janet Ave., Suite B-114, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com