Bruce Lee Brumbaugh of Lititz, PA, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 14, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 85 years old.
Born to Isaac and Bertha Brumbaugh on November 2, 1935, Bruce was born in Baltimore, MD and grew up in Clayton, Missouri along with his older brother Vernon. Some of his favorite childhood memories involve taking the train to visit his cousin's at the family farm on Maryland's Eastern Shore. After graduating from Clayton High School, Bruce served our country in the United States Army. After his duty, Bruce followed his passion of studying Economics at Washington University in St. Louis, where he earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He found fun and brotherhood by joining the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
Post graduate school, Bruce had a successful career with May Company in merchandising and economic studies identifying future department store locations. He later joined the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. where he had a successful career as a Supervisory Financial Analyst. Bruce was a resourceful man with an inquisitive mind. Leaving no stone unturned, he was the one you went to when an investigation was needed. Besides working tirelessly on a Supreme Court case, another case had the Canadian government enlisting his help to make an arrest in a criminal banking scheme which spanned our borders. His efforts were celebrated afterwards as a guest of honor at the Canadian Embassy. His retirement was celebrated after 28 years of service in 1998.
Bruce was a lifelong student of the Civil War. He was proud of his family connection with the Gettysburg Battlefield. His grandmother was Anna Sherfy Brumbaugh of the famous Sherfy Farm and Peach Orchard.
Above his career, Bruce was most proud of his family. In 1964, Bruce married Charlene M. Boster of St. Louis. In 1968, they moved to Maryland and eventually settled in Potomac, where they enjoyed many friendships and raised their children, Mary Ann and Bruce Blake. In 2004, Bruce and Charlene moved to Lititz, PA where they have resided since. Beginning in 2003, Bruce was blessed with three granddaughters, Katherine, Lauren and Samantha Prouty. Bruce is survived by his wife, Charlene (Lititz, PA) and his children: Mary Ann Prouty of Harvard, MA and Bruce Blake Brumbaugh and his wife Thomasine Brumbaugh of Potomac, MD.
Private services will be held by the family at a later date. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
