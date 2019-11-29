Bruce L. Shirker, 67, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Reading Hospital on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Denise L. (Townsley) Shirker and son of the late Charles L. Shirker and Margaret M. (Sweigart) Shirker Reider. Denise and Bruce were married on February 18, 1978 and celebrated 41 years of marriage this year.
Born in Ephrata, Bruce was a lifetime Ephrata area resident. He graduated from Ephrata High School in 1972 and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Bruce was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata, where he served as an usher.
He currently worked for Martin's Country Market in Ephrata and had previously been employed by Armstrong Industries in Lancaster and Conestoga Wood in East Earl, PA.
Bruce was a dedicated, service-minded member of the Ephrata community. He was a Life Member of the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, and member of the Lincoln Fire Company, Ephrata Rescue, and Ephrata Fire Police. He also served as Safety Coordinator on the Denver Fair Committee.
Bruce enjoyed football and played from the midget level, all the way through high school at Ephrata. He also played softball on the Holy Trinity Church, Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, and Whitney Olds teams.
During bowling league at Dutch Lanes, Bruce rolled a perfect 300 game.
Bruce also enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most of all loved spending time with his family and his pet dogs.
Bruce will be lovingly missed by his wife, Denise, his son, Matthew C. Shirker of Ephrata, PA; brother, Dale E. Shirker (Joy) of Edenton, NC; sister, Jane Shirker Good (Alton) of Cornwall, PA.
Other survivors include brother-in-law, Dennis Townsley (Janice); aunts: Janet Hackman (Elwood), Elaine Heisler, Nancy Sweigart, Anita Soto (Sam), Fannie Shirker, and Rita Shirker, all of Ephrata, PA; step-sisters: Blanche Palm of Narvon, PA and Barbara Hahn of Terre Hill, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his step-father, Arlington Reider; step-brothers: Richard and Robert Reider; and step-sister, Mary Jane Reider.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA on Monday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Mark R. Luscombe will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11:00 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 10-11 a.m.
Those who desire may make memorial contributions in Bruce's name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Co., or the Lincoln Fire Co., all of Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com