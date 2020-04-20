Bruce L. Reed, 77, of Lancaster went to be with his Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the loving husband of Susan (Sweeney) Vaughn Reed of Lancaster. Mr. and Mrs. Reed were married for over 20 years.
Born December 24, 1942 in Valley View, PA, Bruce was the son of the late Palmer H. and Mildred T. (Reed) Reed.
Bruce graduated from Tri-Valley High School where he was the quarterback of their first football team. He attended Ford School of Business and graduated from Penn State University with a Business Logistics degree. Following college, he played semi-pro ice hockey.
He worked formerly for Armstrong in Lancaster and retired from Case New Holland (Sperry New Holland).
Bruce was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Lancaster. He loved to garden and spend time at the beach.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Jeffrey P. Reed of Lancaster; daughter, Courtney Stork and her husband, Rich of Lancaster; 2 step-sons, Peter M. Vaughn, Esq. of York and Matthew T. Vaughn and his wife, Megan of Greenville, DE; 11 grandchildren; and a brother, Fredrick Reed and his wife, Barbara of Mesquite, NV. He was preceded in death by a brother, Palmer "Sunny" H. Reed, Jr.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A private burial will be held in the Memorial Garden of First Presbyterian Church of York.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the SPCA, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
