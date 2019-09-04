Bruce L. Murray, 72 of 274 Redwood Dr., Lancaster, PA died on September 1, 2019. He was the husband of Robin Michael Murray whom he has been together with for 34 years. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Clyde and Ruth Fowler Murray. Bruce retired as a Track Foreman for Amtrak where he was employed for 40 years. He attended Hempfield United Methodist Church and was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Lancaster. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He loved his Children, his Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, traveling and was an avid Notre Dame football fan.
In addition to his wife, surviving are Sons: Bruce husband of Jane Murray, Clint Murray both of Columbia, PA and Todd Stoe of Wrightsville. Daughter: Stephanie Murray of Lancaster, PA, Sisters: Wanda Urban and Sally Habel both of Lancaster, PA, 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. He was predeceased by a Son: Craig Stoe.
Funeral Services will be held from the Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00AM with Pastor Heather Hammel officiating. There will be a visitation with the family on Friday form 10:00AM – 11:00AM. Burial will be private. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society Lancaster Chapter, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.