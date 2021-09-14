Bruce L. Lefever was born on August 25, 1939 to the late Donald and Margaret Loose Lefever. He was the 7th generation to live on Sego Sago Farm on the Fruitville Pike. Growing up on the farm gave him a love of horses and he won many ribbons with his horse Jinx. He attended Sun Hill Elementary, a one-room school, and graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1956 at the age of 16. Two years later he married Patricia Earhart. They just celebrated 63 years of marriage.
His love of people led him to many sales jobs beginning in High School where he won many awards. He worked for Bash Jewelers, Raub's Supply, Holsum Bakery, and Graybill's Dairy. Along with his regular job he always had a second job which included refinishing furniture and building beautiful pieces, helping a friend with construction, horse shoeing, and helping on the farm. He hung drapes that his mother made and then hung drapes for Yorgey's Fine Dry Cleaning ending up as plant manager. After an accident that had him laid up for several months the Lord called him to study for the ministry. He entered the program for Local Lay Ministers, finishing in 1999 and was appointed part-time assistant at Salem UMC in Manheim along with his mentor, Richard Conner. The next year he was appointed to Faith UMC in Lititz. He ministered there until he retired in 2010. He then served at Hempfield UMC as Visitation Pastor. He loved camping, dinner and cards with friends, and playing guitar in a 2-family band. While a member of Salem UMC he served on many committees, sang in the choir, taught Jr. High Sunday School and then Adult Sunday School. He served on the Conference Camping Committee. He was a member of the Warwick School Board, served as President of the Warwick Marching Band Parents Organization, and was a member of the Lititz Garden Club.
Bruce loved spending time with his family which included: Daryl (Cathy) of Manheim, Robinne of Mount Joy, and David (Suzanne) of Lititz, his 4 grandchildren: Derek (Kelsey) of Lititz, Cassandra (Shawn) Sensenig of Manheim, Joshua now in South Carolina, and Jacob of Lancaster, also his 5 great grandchildren: Sarah and Luke of Lititz, and Cohen, Drew, and Reid Sensenig of Manheim. They brought great joy to his life.
A Memorial Service celebrating Bruce's life will be held at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bruce's memory to Hempfield UMC Care Team or Pleasant View Communities, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund. We would like to thank the staff at UPMC in Lititz and Pleasant View Health Care Center in Manheim and Hospice & Community Care for Bruce's excellent care. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com