Bruce J. Spencer, 92, of Lancaster, formerly of Spring Grove, PA passed away on Sept. 2, 2023.

A graduate of Stevens Trade, Bruce worked as a Mechanical Engineer for several firms from Schick to Dentsply and Honeywell to York International. He enjoyed his fellowship at Leola United Methodist Church.

Survivors: daughters, Phyllis Spencer, Jane Wenger, Marcia Schwanger; a step-son, Stephen Rosenzweig; and extended family. Preceded in death by: his wife, Carol; three siblings.

Memorial Service: 11:30 AM Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola. Greeting time with Family:11:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Private Interment: Jefferson Cemetery, Spring Grove. Furman's -- Leola

