Bruce G. Elser, 64, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born in Ephrata and is the son of George H. Elser and the late Helen Arlene Donmoyer Elser.
He graduated from Warwick High School in 1974.
He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey L. Elser, husband of Mary, and his sister, Dawn M. Johnson, wife of Rob.
A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Community Church, 1201 Slate Hill Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 on Friday, August 14th with a visitation for family and friends beginning at 10 AM and the service at 11 AM.
To send a condolence, please visit Bruce's Memorial Page at www.CremationPA.com.
A living tribute »