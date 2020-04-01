Bruce E. Dombach, age 68, of Willow Street, died peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by his family at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Joanne Funk Dombach. He was married 47 years to his high school sweetheart and best friend Pamela Frey Dombach. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Brett M. married to Samantha Rehmeyer of Lancaster, Matthew R. married to Dawn Myer of "Big Sky Country" MT; grandson Brandon S. of Elizabethtown; a sister Diane L. Dombach companion of Amy Lear; a brother Edward S. married to Peggy Witmer.
Bruce worked in the family business, Dombach Bros. Hardware Store from high school until the store closure in 1996. He then continued his passion for sales at Keim Chevrolet in Paradise for 23 years, where he gained many more friends and loyal customers. He was a member of Boehm's United Methodist Church and a member of Boehm's Chapel Society. He proudly served as a member of the Army National Guard for 6 years and received an honorable discharge. Bruce loved the community he lived in and volunteered for the Willow Street Fire Company for 20 years, where he served as President, firefighter and ambulance driver. Many knew where to find him every year at their festivals, leading the dime pitch stand. He also had a strong passion for his family, from his kids' sporting events to mountain trips, he loved being with them. Other interests he enjoyed were hunting, birding, antiquing and going to public sales, where he would always hear the familiar "Hey Bruce." But most importantly, he loved being with his wife "Pammy."
Interment services will be private. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In his memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Boehm's United Methodist Church, 13 West Boehm's Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
A living tribute »