Bruce E. Ayrton, 74, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Clara (Maurer) and Elmer Ayrton. He was the husband of the late Betty Elizabeth (Haslam) with whom he shared over 48 years of marriage.
Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of Bruce E. Ayrton, Inc. where he was a Safety Engineer. Bruce was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster. He was an avid reader and enjoyed making crafts. He was a passionate sprint car racing fan, particularly for Freddy Rahmer. He easily made friends with everyone he met and loved to text all his family and friends to keep in touch. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family. His kind and generous heart and selfless nature will be missed by all who knew him.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Flanagan, wife of Edward Jr.; his grandchildren: Alexis, Bryn, and Darby; and his great-grandson, Roarke. Bruce was the glue for his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bruce's name can be made to Heartland Hospice of Lancaster, 320 Granite Run Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org.
