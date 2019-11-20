Bruce David Frace, beloved husband, father, and friend, was carried in the arms of Jesus to spend eternity with his heavenly father after a brief illness. His wife Melinda, of 51 years, son David, and daughters Jennifer and Elizabeth remember his life as one of love and faith. Bruce is survived by five grandchildren.
Bruce was a graduate of McCaskey High School class of 1962. He was the Captain of the golf team and PIAA State Champion in 1962. Bruce went on to graduate from Catawba College in North Carolina. Bruce was recently inducted into J.P. McCaskey's Sports Hall of Fame.
Many will remember him from the golf course where he spent so many wonderful years. From high school through the end of his life he enjoyed the sport; winning tournaments and bringing the joy of golf to all those around him.
Others will remember him as a stock broker caring for each client as though they were family. Yet others will remember him as a teacher and mentor offering his words of wisdom to anyone who asked. Bruce had a kind and encouraging word for everyone he came in contact with, charming all with his quiet confidence.
Bruce and Melinda's church family at Wheatland Presbyterian was central in their lives. The love and support from their friends at Wheatland has been cherished.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 2:00 pm. The service will be held at Wheatland Presbyterian Church, 1125 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.