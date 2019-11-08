Bruce Daniel Herner, III, 55, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on November 3, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by friends and family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Lonnie (Keeler) Barnes and the late Bruce Daniel Herner, Jr.
Bruce graduated from Conestoga Valley high school. He loved his old cars, motorcycles, his [SG1] music and trying out new recipes. He was a jack of all trades and was there for anyone who needed help. Bruce will be greatly missed by his wife, family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Wendy; son, Jesse; siblings: Lisa Good and Chris Herner; his mother, Lonnie, and his paternal grandmother, Nora Resch.
Family and Friends will be received from 9-11 AM with a Celebration of Bruce's Life to begin at 11 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.To leave an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644