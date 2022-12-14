Bruce D. Schwalm, 89, of Leola, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. He graduated from Hegins Township High School, Hegins, PA, and served as Treasurer of his class. He graduated as Salutatorian with a BS in Agricultural Engineering from Penn State University in 1955. Upon graduation, Bruce worked at Sperry New Holland for 36 years. He received an MS degree in Engineering Science from Penn State University in 1970. He holds 23 U.S. Patents for agricultural design. After retirement in 1991, he managed Schwalm Farms, Inc., Hegins, PA, until his passing.
Bruce enjoyed spending time on the farm, keeping up with world events, attending his grandchildren's activities and spending time with family. He attended Bethany United Church of Christ in Ephrata, PA.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sylvia Oberholzter Schwalm, and his children, Vincent Schwalm (Carol), Hegins, Michael Snyder (Eileen), Lancaster, Steven Schwalm, (Gail), Orlando, FL, Douglas Snyder (Dawn), Lititz and Sandra Milchanowski, (Jeff), Lititz, as well as seven grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was his first wife of 9 years, Betty Heller Schwalm, his parents, William and Meda Schwalm as well as his two brothers, Leon and William, and three sisters, Helen, Annice and Eleanor.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the service on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, Valley View, PA 17983. A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM with internment at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Erdman, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Cancer Society or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
