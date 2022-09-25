"I bought the farm." Bruce D. Frymyer, 89, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born in Ephrata to the late Elvin and Mae (Enck) Frymyer and was the husband of Elizabeth (Paine) Frymyer with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
Bruce was a 1950 graduate of Ephrata High School where he was an outstanding athlete. He started his career with PP&L as a lineman and retired in 1989 in a supervisory role. He was an umpire/referee through the Ephrata Rec Center for over 30 years. Bruce volunteered at the Ephrata War Memorial Association, was an avid Phillies fan and all-around sports enthusiast. He enjoyed history, especially the WWII era. He adored his wife and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Michael B., husband of Stephanie Frymyer of Ephrata, Roxanne, wife of David A. Weaver of Cumru Township, Scott A. Frymyer of Ephrata; three stepchildren, Robert M., husband of Anna Lucas of Pittsburgh, Teresa A., wife of Jonathan Scholl of West Chester, Patricia L., wife of Jens Petersen of Faroe Islands; 13 grandchildren, Ryan, Kara, Holly, Kaitlin, Kyle, Dorothy, Anna, Dylan, Nigel, Maxwell, Gabriel, Brooke, and Sophia; 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Miller.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Ephrata War Memorial Association, 18 Old Mill Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
