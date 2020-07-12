Bruce B. Wike, 93, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Moravian Manor in Lititz. Born in Ephrata, Bruce was the son of the late Lester and Ella M. (Hagy) Wike-Ellinger. He was the loving and faithful husband of Norma A. (Balmer) Wike for 67 years until her death in 2016.
Bruce attended Lititz High School but left before graduation to join the U.S. Merchant Marine. During World War II, he served in the Pacific war zone on an ammunition ship. Not one to leave things undone, Bruce received his diploma from Warwick High School in 2015 and was very proud of the achievement.
Always the entrepreneur, Bruce owned and operated the Brunnerville Garage for 20 years, then worked at Yerger Brothers for ten years before retiring. He also partnered with his wife and Derwik Associates in developing Brookwood Perch, Lititz. He enjoyed working with his hands and worked in the construction business as a stone and brick mason. He continued using his skills throughout his retirement building projects for family and friends.
A long-time member of Lititz Moravian Church he served as an usher, a greeter, and a Sunday School teacher. He was also involved in the Cub Scouts, served as president of the Lititz Elementary PTA and organized the John Beck PTA.
Bruce was a three-sport athlete at Lititz High School in his younger years. He continued to enjoy sports, playing golf and tennis as well as watching televised sports, especially football and auto racing. He was also an accomplished Bridge player.
Bruce was a twenty-five-year member of the American Business Club, performing in the annual fundraising shows. He was also a member of the Brunnerville Fire Association, the American Legion, the Odd Fellows and the Lititz Historical Foundation.
Bruce is survived by his two children: Tina M. married to John Myers, of Narvon, and Lynn D. Wike, Ph.D. of Six Mile, SC; his 3 grandsons: Ernest C. Wike, husband of Amber, of Seneca, SC; Samuel A. Myers, husband of Erin, of Silver Spring, MD; and Benjamin Myers, of Fernandina, FL; two great-grandchildren, Sabrina and Audrey Wike; and his sister, Gladys J. Adams, of Mountville. Bruce was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Rowland.
Private interment will take place at the Lititz Moravian Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to the Book of Remembrance at the Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543.