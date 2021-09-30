Bruce A. Williams, Sr., 85 of Lancaster passed away at Manor Care on Monday afternoon, September 27, 2021. Born in Lancaster on February 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Lewis A. and Florence Evans Williams. Bruce was the husband of Shirley A. Daub Williams with who he married on January 21, 1961.
Bruce retired in 2003 after 49 years from Donnelly Printing where he was a press operator. Bruce enjoyed motorcycles and antiquing. He loved to eat and enjoyed his wife's cooking.
Bruce was a very loving and affectionate man. He will be missed dearly by his wife, Shirley; sons, Kenneth A. Williams, husband of Mary Lou Williams of Mount Joy, Bruce A. Williams, Jr., husband of Frances of Conestoga and Robert B. Williams of Johnstown. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Bruce was preceded in death by his sons, Brian K. and Barry S. Williams; his brother, Ronald A. Williams and his sisters, Shirley Lungren, Bonnie Rineer and Betty Eichelberger.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bruce's funeral service on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from Noon until 2 PM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
Browse »