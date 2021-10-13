Bruce A. Weaver, 51, of Myerstown, passed away on Thursday October 7, 2021 on Ridge Rd. in Cameron County, PA. He was the husband of Sherry (Eberly) Weaver, married 28 years. He was born in Ephrata, PA October 6, 1970 the son of Evelyn (Weber) and the late George W. Weaver.
Early in life, he held employment at The Original Blue Good’s Potato Chips. Bruce then gained employment as a Class A Water Works Operator at Womelsdorf Robesonia Water Authority, and then was the Chief Operator. Bruce was a hardworking, dedicated employee who enjoyed serving his community for 24 years until the time of his death.
He was known as an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed anything that dealt with the outdoors. He was an active volunteer firefighter for 25 years with Reinholds Fire Department, and attended Millcreek Community Church. Also, he enjoyed his motorcycles and was able to fix anything.
Bruce is survived by his wife Sherry, mother Evelyn, sisters; Diane Burkholder (Dale), Darla Shirk (Leonard), Carol Smoker ( the late Kevin Smoker), brothers; Gerald Weaver (Debra), Gary Weaver (Judy), in-laws, Glenn & Dorene Eberly, sister-in-law, Kelly Blakeslee (Lucas), 17 nieces & nephews, 2 step nephews and numerous great-nieces &nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday October 20, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM, at Faith Mennonite Fellowship, 335 N. Line Rd., Stevens, PA 17578. clauserfh.com
