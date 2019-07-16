Bruce A. Carver, 63, of Lititz, PA, died peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital with his loved ones by his side on July 11, 2019.
Born in Richmond, Indiana, he was the son of the late Lyle D. and Bonnie J. Neadstine Carver. He was the husband of Cindy Walker Carver and they celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary on August 9, 2018.
Bruce was a graduate of Manheim Township High School. He retired as the Plant Superintendent of Sing Sing with Department of Corrections in New York and recently worked at the Manheim Auto Auction. He formerly served as a volunteer for 40 years, including time as the Fire Chief, at Village of West Haverstraw Hose Company #2 in New York. He was Judge of Elections in Lancaster County, and was a member of the 5150 Club in Sturgis, South Dakota. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jacob Walker, and three grandchildren, Kuper, Paxon and Gideon, York, PA; Aunt Joyce Carver, Elkhart, Indiana; brother, Terry Carver, husband of Susan, Cape Coral, FL; mother-in-law, Joann Walker, York, PA; and many beloved family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Patrick H. Walker, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bruce's Life Celebration Funeral Service at The Historic Fred F. Groff Inc. Funeral Home, 234 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. Brian Kannel officiating. Interment will take place at Witness Park Cemetery, Lititz, PA, following the service. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 7 to 9 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Casual dress is preferred.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the United States Army Special Forces Association, Chapter 55, 5806 Gary Road, Chesaning, Michigan 48616.
