Brooks Richard Martin, beloved infant son of Shane R. and Kelli A. Strickler Martin of Lancaster, died peacefully with his parents by his side on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Surviving in addition to his parents, are maternal grandparents, Richard and Debra Rohrer Strickler of Lititz, paternal grandparents, Glenn and Esther Reiff Martin of New Holland, maternal great grandmother, Helen Rohrer of Lancaster, paternal great grandparents, Lloyd and Lydia Martin of New Holland, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brooks' funeral service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. (Please use EAST ENTRANCE at the church). Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Metzler's Mennonite Cemetery, Ephrata. Those desiring may send contributions in Brooks' memory to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com