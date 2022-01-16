Bronson L. Young, 29, of Strasburg, PA passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his home.
He was the son of Leon N. Young and Gloria (Baker) Folker.
Bronson was a 2010 graduate of Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, MD and attended the Lancaster YTI Culinary School Program. He worked as a home health care aide and at the Strasburg Railroad as a chef.
Bronson was reared by the staff at the former Spring Mill Field Office, Rockville, MD and an abundance of family in Maryland.
Bronson was passionate about cars, especially muscle cars, and enjoyed riding BMX bikes. But what he loved the most was his five-year-old daughter, Ayla Young.
Surviving in addition to his parents and daughter, are two brothers, John Folker, husband of Barbara, of Millersville, and Joseph Folker, of Strasburg. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Folker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566 with The Rev. Mark Speitel as Celebrant. The casket will be closed. Interment will follow at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Quarryville.
