Brittney Ann Horst, 34, of Lititz a radiant follower of Jesus, and loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, January 26, 2023 after a faith-filled journey with breast cancer. Born in Hartford, CT, the daughter of Rick and Terri Johnston of Lititz. Brittney adored her husband Benjamin W. Horst and their two children, Naomi (almost 6) and Micah (4). Brittney and Ben celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last August.
Surviving in addition to her husband, children, and parents is her brother, David, husband of Grace Johnston, her grandmother Betty Hall, as well as Ben's parents Tim and Donna Horst; his brother, Nick husband of Hilary Horst; his sister, Sarah wife of Jordan Miller; his sister, Liz wife of Mark Engle, their six nieces and nephews, and his grandparents Blanche Horst and Clair and Arlene Eberly.
Brittney was an inspiring, compassionate teacher in the School District of Lancaster through 2018 before focusing on homeschooling and nurturing her children. Whether in a classroom or at home, she encouraged everyone to keep reading, laughing, and especially to keep seeking Christ above all, even through her trial with cancer. She graduated from Simsbury High School, CT in 2006, Messiah University in 2010 with her bachelor's degree in Education and then Millersville University where she received her master's degree in Education. Brittney attended Manheim Brethren In Christ Church.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brittney's Celebration of Life Service at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2 PM. Relatives and friends may visit with the family immediately following the service.
To continue Brittney's legacy of always caring for others, those desiring may, in lieu of flowers, send contributions in her memory to Radiant Hope (hisradianthope.org/donate or checks to 48 Central Blvd., Camp Hill, PA 17011). To send the family on-line condolences or read more of her story, please visit her CaringBridge page (caringbridge.org/visit/brittneyhorst) or (BuchFuneral.com).