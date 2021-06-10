Brittany R. Brunner, 29, of Conestoga passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 6, 2021. Born on January 16, 1992 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Jeffrey D. Brunner and Lori J. Drager Brunner.
Brittany graduated in 2010 from Living Word Academy where she played soccer and field hockey. She recently graduated from HACC with an Associate's Degree in Health Care Management, where she was on the Dean's List. Brittany was an administrative assistant for Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Lime Spring Campus and also employed by the Lancaster Tennis & Yacht Club. Brittany was previously a manager for McCleary's Pub. Brittany attended LCBC, Lancaster Campus.
Brittany enjoyed going out to eat and liked spicy foods. She loved watching horror movies and playing board and card games. She enjoyed traveling especially family vacations to the beach. She was a Chicago Bears fan.
Bubbly, loving, with a big heart and contagious laugh, Brittany will be missed by many. She found joy in caring for others and animals. She enjoyed spending time with her German shepherd, Scout and her nephew, Connor and niece, Claire, though time spent was not long enough.
Brittany was deeply loved by her parents, Jeff of Lancaster and Lori of Conestoga; and her brothers, Derren R., husband of Maryellen Brunner of Philadelphia and Dylan J. Brunner of Fort Benning, Georgia. She is also survived by her paternal grandmother, Gerry Taylor of Lancaster and maternal grandmother, Mildred Drager of Columbia; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brittany was preceded in death by her paternal grandfathers, Robert W. Taylor and David Lee Brunner and her maternal grandfather, Richard Drager.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brittany's funeral service on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 7 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 5 to 7 PM. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Brittany's memory to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »