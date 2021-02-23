Brittany L. Zimmerman, 26, of Manheim, passed away on February 20, 2021. She was the daughter of Gregory S. and Renee L. Rieser Zimmerman of Manheim. She is survived by her two children, Jordan Zimmerman and Leelynn Kelley, both of Mount Joy, a sister Alyssa A. Zimmerman of Bird in Hand, three nieces, Ayjae T. Zimmerman , Ayva M. Zimmerman and Catherine Jones, and a nephew, Rivon Zimmerman. Also surviving is her maternal grandfather, James Rieser of GA, and paternal grandparents Barbara and Lloyd Zimmerman of Manheim. She was preceded in death by her brother Alex Zimmerman and her maternal grandmother Betty Rieser.
Brittany loved spending time with her children, family, and going camping. She will be deeply missed.
A viewing will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, evening February 25th, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
