Britany Marie Slobodjian, 29, formerly of Peach Bottom, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 as the result of being struck while riding her moped near her home in St. Petersburg, FL. Born in Chester County, she was the daughter of Michelle (Rebideau) Slobodjian and the late Mark J. Slobodjian who passed on February 8, 2023.
Britany was a free-spirited creative who loved music, painting, and drawing. She worked as a grower and cultivator for Fluent Cannabis Care, a job she took very seriously. In addition to her mom, she is survived by her brother, Dmytro "Dylan" Slobojian; a niece, Ryleigh and a nephew, Brayden. Also surviving are several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 5-7 p.m.
Contributions in Britany's name may be made to Lancaster Center for Animal Life Saving, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602. Memories can be shared at:
