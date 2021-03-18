Brigitte E. Sanner (nee Lauzus), age 77, passed away on March 11, 2021. She was a resident of Philadelphia for the past 13 years and formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Brigitte was the beloved daughter of the late William and Fredericka Lauzus. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Bill Lauzus and his wife Sharon, Fred Lauzus and his wife Dawn, three nieces, two nephews and friends. Services and interment will be private at the family's request.
