Bridget C. Lehane, 80, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Patrick Lehane with whom she celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on November 9, 2021. She was born in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland, daughter of the late John and Nora Hennelly Hogan. She worked as an administrative assistant at a hospital in New York. Bridget attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one daughter: Mary V. (Michael G.) Ward, Columbia. One son: John G. (Michele) Lehane, Tokyo, Japan. Seven grandchildren: Danielle, Michael, Matthew, Jennifer, Erin, Kate and Jack. Four great-grandchildren: Bella, Jackson, Liam and Sabrina, and one on the way. One brother: Oliver and three sisters: Mary, Vera and Carmel. She was preceded in death by one brother: John.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, as Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth St., Columbia on Friday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
