Brian Thomas Reiter, 73, of Marietta, died on September 7, 2023, at Mount Joy Hospice & Community Care. Brian was born in Lebanon, PA on November 1, 1949, to the late George Z. & Elizabeth K. Meredith Reiter. He was raised in Richland, PA and graduated from Eastern Lebanon County High School and Newberry College, in South Carolina. Brian served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He was married on July 16, 1977, to Pearl (Penny) Hughes Reiter.
Brian retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, working first for the Department of Labor & Industry and then for the Department of Community & Economic Development.
Brian was a member of the American Legion, Marietta Chapter, the National Rifle Association and the Train Collectors of America. He collected model trains and built a garden railroad in his backyard. Brian was an avid reader, and enjoyed attending train meets and car shows, watching Jeopardy and doing Sudoku puzzles. He was an animal lover who cared for many dogs and cats during his lifetime, including his current dog, Buster, and cat, Morris.
In addition to his wife, Brian is survived by a brother, Dennis, and his family, in Bellefonte, PA and the daughters of his late brother, George, and their families, in San Antonio, Texas.
Services will be private with burial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
