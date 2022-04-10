Brian Stubbe was a loving, funny, and caring son, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this world on April 4, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born to Ronald Stubbe and Ruth Messenger on November 19, 1966, in Baltimore, Maryland where he spent about half of his life.
When Brian wasn't working in construction where he specialized in finishing drywall, he loved to spend his time cooking, fishing, hunting, listening to music, and making everyone around him laugh. He took pride in cooking and watching the people he cooked for enjoy his delicious food. He will be missed by anyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Brian is survived by his mother Ruth Messenger, one son: Brady Eisenhower, three granddaughters: Myla, McKenna, and Maxine Eisenhower, one daughter: Lauren Miller, a granddaughter and one grandson on the way, one brother, two nephews: Larry and Scott Stubbe, Jr., one niece: Kaitlyn Ibach, four great-nephews, and one great-niece. Brian is preceded in death by his father Ronald Stubbe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
