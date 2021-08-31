Brian Sensenig, 52, passed away August 26, 2021 at his home in Chambersburg, surrounded by his wife and kids. He was born December 20, 1968 in Ephrata and was the son of Carl & Arlene Sensenig.
Brian graduated from Ephrata High School in 1987 and received his Master's in Communications at Shippensburg University in 1992. He worked at the Public Opinion for 19 years and became a college communications professor at Penn State Mont Alto in 2005. An avid sports fan, he announced games and recorded stats at Shippensburg University and Penn State Mont Alto basketball games for many years. He was also an active member of the Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Club. But he spent most of his time with his family: playing board games and video games, watching movies and TV shows, and cracking jokes.
After 2 years corresponding as pen pals, Brian married Cecilia Von Possel on August 1, 1996. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Jessica and Calvin Sensenig, parents Carl and Arlene Sensenig, and sister Connie Sensenig.
Viewings will be held Thurs., September 2 from 4-7 p.m. and Fri., September 3 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at William F. Sellers Funeral Home, 297 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA and interment will follow at Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers, we invite donations to the Student Hardship Endowment at Penn State Mont Alto in Brian's memory. Please make checks payable to Penn State, add Brian Sensenig to the memo line, and mail to Mont Alto Campus Development, 1 Campus Drive, Mont Alto, PA 17237.
Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com.