Brian Scot Nonnenmocher, 60, of Wernersville, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Brian, a son of Virginia (Piehler) and the late Leon K. Nonnenmocher, was born in Philadelphia. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Brad Nonnenmocher.
Services are private at this time. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
