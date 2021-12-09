Brian S. Roth, age 54, of Lancaster PA, passed away on Sunday December 5th 2021 surrounded by his family. Brian was born in Kingston, PA to his mother, Shanna Smith and father, David Roth. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in New York and continued his education at the University of Rochester, New York.
Brian spent a number of years in the field of freight logistics before opening up his own business of Fix My Computer Please in New Holland, PA .
Brian was a passionate dog lover and rescued many dogs over the years. He loved telling jokes, shooting pool, riding his Harley and going to yard sales and flea markets.
Brian is survived by his beloved dogs, Mugsey, Barkley, and Odie. His wife Carla Heckler-Roth, his mother Shanna Smith, his father David Roth, and his brother Matthew Roth, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at a later date.
