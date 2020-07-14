Brian "Pete" Wagner, 61, of Reinholds, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Paul and Helen (Fisher) Wagner.
He was married 32 years to Faye (Harper) Wagner.
Pete last worked as a courier for Nolt's Auto Parts, Fivepointville.
Most of Pete's life was spent doing concrete work. He worked for E&G, Stief, and Rose Hill Concrete companies, before sub-contracting work for 20 years.
He enjoyed fishing, pitching quoits, and NASCAR. He was also a big Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Darryl "Monk" Wagner, husband of Kathy (White) Wagner of Denver. He was predeceased by two brothers, Gary L. Martin and John M. Martin, III.
Per Pete's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »