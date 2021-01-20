Brian M. Rhodes, 48, of Lititz, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Friday, January 15, 2021. He shared 20 wonderful years of marriage with his wife Jennifer "Nikki" (Haffler) Rhodes, and they were blessed with their children Lila and Jack.
Born in Farmingdale, NY, Brian was the son of the late Robert and Catherine (Hale) Rhodes. He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1990. Brian first worked as a cook at Finley's Restaurant, and then was a UPS loader and driver for over 25 years.
Lila and Jack were his two greatest gifts in life. Always supportive he loved loudly, cheering Jack on from the sidelines and was always willing to hold a horse for Lila. He enjoyed family vacations, Marvel Comics, and the Atlanta Falcons. He had a witty sense of humor and spoke fluent sarcasm. Brian was a devoted friend gladly lending a helping hand.
Brian was a devoted member of Faith United Methodist Church, where he served as head Trustee and he cooked for many church events.
In addition to Nikki, Lila and Jack, Brian is survived by his sister, Shavonne Hendrix and her daughter, Cassidy of Ocala, FL, his brother, David Rhodes and his son, Sean of Indiana, PA, and his mother and father-in-law, Alan and Gail Haffler of Elverson. His parents and nephew, Christopher Hendrix preceded Brian in death.
The family would like to thank the team at ABBC for their care. Please know he felt humbled and blessed by the outpouring of love and support from family and friends over the last year.
Brian's family will greet guests from 2 to 3:30 PM, followed by the celebration of his life at 3:30 PM with Rev. Jason B. Perkowski officiating, on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be streamed at www.faithumc.us and click on "sermons".
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute "Orange Team", payable to "Lancaster General Health Foundation", 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Faith United Methodist Church, 1290 Fruitville Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
