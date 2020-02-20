Brian M. Baxter, 59, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Betty (Keenen) and John Baxter.
He was employed for over 22 years by Herr Industrial, Inc. as a Welder and Fabrication Manager. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and golfing. If he could not be outdoors, you could find him watching the Outdoor Sportsman Channel. He enjoyed cooking delicious venison dishes for his family and friends. Brian also was a talented artist, often sketching nature scenes.
Brian is survived by his son Bradly R. Baxter, married to Amber K. of Florida, his daughter, Melody A. Baxter of Lititz; his sisters: Joyce Overly of East Petersburg, Tanya Stauffer married to Steve of Willow Street, and Kathy Baxter of Rocky Mount, NC as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings: David N., Susan L., John E., Roger E., and Patrick A. Baxter.
Friends and family will be received from 11AM to 12PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
