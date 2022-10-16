Brian Lee Allison, 51, of Willow Street, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jere and Daria Allison. He was the loving husband of Deborah McCoury Allison.
Brian worked for Lancaster Tank Wash for thirty years. He enjoyed video games, sports - especially Hockey, and the Casino. He was a former member of the Southern Manheim Township Fire Department. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, and uncle; and was the best friend of everyone.
In addition to his wife, Brian is survived by his two sons, Brian Allison and Jerey Allison of Lancaster; his stepson Eric Matthew McCoury of Lancaster (wife Kendra); his mother Daria Allison; his brother John P. Allison (wife, Lori); and his grandchildren Trinity and Peyton Allison. He is also survived by his aunts, Luba Simpson, Stephania Higgins, Mary Abel, and Irene Epler; his nieces Ashley Mayo, Kristina Allison, and Julia Allison; and his nephew Joseph Allison (US Navy). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stephania and Wassel Dziunka.
A Funeral Service will take place at Lancaster First Assembly Church of God, 1025 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, October 22, 2022. A Viewing will take place at the church from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM; and service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Deborah via Cashapp (username: @$DebbieMcCoury)
